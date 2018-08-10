Home LOCAL Valley Baptist Building Micro-Hospital In Mid Valley
Valley Baptist Building Micro-Hospital In Mid Valley
Valley Baptist Building Micro-Hospital In Mid Valley

Valley Baptist Building Micro-Hospital In Mid Valley

Mid Valley residents, for the first time, will have a choice of hospitals. Valley Baptist Health System has broken ground in Weslaco on what it calls a micro-hospital.

Although not the full-sized hospitals Valley Baptist operate in Harlingen and Brownsville, the micro-hospital will have an emergency and trauma department, and will offer many inpatient and outpatient medical services.

Knapp Medical Center is currently the only hospital in the Mid Valley. However, Valley Baptist says its surveys show that many Mid Valley residents often drive to its hospital in Harlingen for medical care. Its new 28-thousand square-foot micro-hospital in Weslaco is scheduled to open late next year.

