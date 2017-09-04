Valley-Based Gang Members Jailed Following New Indictment

Two dozen gang members with ties to the Tri-City Bombers are off the streets following a new multi-count federal indictment handed up late last week.

A 27-count superseding indictment was unsealed in federal court in Houston charging the gang members with drug trafficking, money laundering, and racketeering. They’re charged in connection with what federal prosecutors say was a multi-state drug ring operating since 2009.

The Tri-City Bombers is a Valley-based gang that first formed in the PSJA area back in the 1980’s, and which eventually grew into one of the region’s most violent criminal organizations.