Valley Border Agents Arrest Sex Offenders, Gang Criminals

Border agents in several Rio Grande Valley locations are taking dangerous criminals off the streets this week. Between Monday and yesterday in McAllen, Weslaco, Hidalgo and Kingsville, background checks were run on illegal immigrant detainees.

The investigations revealed two immigrants and one U.S. citizen have past charges against them as sex offenders in addition to a fourth who is a confirmed Salvadoran member of MS-13. The four are being processed within the U.S. criminal justice system.