Valley Border Agents Snag Plenty Of Drugs In Several Operations

Valley Border Patrol agents took a load of drugs off the streets in several operations. From last Thursday through Sunday, Customs and Border Protection says over a million dollars’ worth of drugs have been confiscated.

The drugs include more than 13-hundred pounds of marijuana, two pounds of methamphetamine and 13-pounds of cocaine. The confiscations happened at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge, Los Indios, Escobares and the Falfurrias checkpoint. At least eight people were arrested.