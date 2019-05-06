Valley Cancer Doctor Arraigned On Sex Assault Counts

A Valley cancer doctor has been arraigned on sexual assault charges he was arrested for back in December.

Dr. Eugenio Gerardo Galindo was formally charged Monday with three counts of sexual assault and given bonds totaling $20,000. Galindo was arrested five months ago after Edinburg police identified several woman who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Galindo.

Previously released probable cause affidavits showed three women worked with Dr. Galindo and a fourth was a former patient. The affidavits stated the first accusation against the oncologist was made in 2015, stemming from an alleged incident in his office in 2011. The 60-year-old Galindo’s next court appearance was set for next month.