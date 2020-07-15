Valley Cities To Receive Federal Coronavirus Combat Funds

The state of Texas will be distributing more than $40 million to dozens of cities to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. 4 cities across the Rio Grande Valley will share close to $1 million of that money.

The money is to be used to help pay for equipment, supplies, and other measures to protect against the virus. The funds will also support teleworking technologies, costs associated with the medical needs of jail inmates, and hazard and overtime pay for first responders.

The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which was created to address public safety challenges posed by the outbreak.