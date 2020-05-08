Valley Clinics Awarded Funds To Expand Coronavirus Testing

Almost 1-and-a-half million dollars in federal grants will be shared by three community clinics in the Valley to boost their capabilities for testing for the coronavirus. The funds are from the massive 2-point-2 trillion dollar CARES Act approved by Congress last month. The money has been awarded to the Brownsville Community Health Clinic, Nuestra Clinica Del Valle in Pharr, and Su Clinica Familiar in Harlingen. The money will better equip the clinics for testing larger numbers of residents for the coronavirus.