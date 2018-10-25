Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief

The Rio Grande Valley’s congressional delegation has sent a letter to the chief of FEMA, urging the agency to reconsider its decision to deny financial assistance for repairing roads and drainage systems damaged during the near-record flooding that occurred in June.

The letter asks that FEMA address what the lawmakers say are “inaccurate” damage assessments resulting from a “flawed” survey process. FEMA has conducted two assessments of the flood-damaged infrastructure in Hidalgo and Cameron counties. The first assessment totaled $18 million in damage to roads and irrigation systems. The second, which came at the request of county leaders, found $20 million in damage. Both figures are well under the $36.7 million threshold to qualify for federal grant funding.

The letter was signed by the state’s two senators and all three of the Valley’s congressmen.