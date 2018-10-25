Home LOCAL Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief
Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief

0
0
fema
now viewing

Valley Congressional Delegation Urges FEMA Chief To Reconsider Denial Of Flood Relief

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute

SAUDI PRINCE
now playing

Saudi Prince's Message May Not Be Enough To Repair Damage

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Migrants Set Out Again On Effort To Reach US

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Expected To Send Hundreds Of Troops To Border

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

Officer Who Hit Teenage Girl Indicted

Patrick Wilson (left) and Virginia Adams (right)
now playing

Mother, Boyfriend Face Charges In Missing Girl Case

HOT CAR DEATHS=1
now playing

Death Of Baby Found In Hot Day Care Van Ruled Homicide

Glenn Eugene Halfin
now playing

Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison On Hate Crime Charge

immigration detention
now playing

Shelter Provider For Immigrant Children To Pay $73K Fine

BETO OROURKE
now playing

O'Rourke Says Trump Stoking Paranoia About Immigrant Caravan

The Rio Grande Valley’s congressional delegation has sent a letter to the chief of FEMA, urging the agency to reconsider its decision to deny financial assistance for repairing roads and drainage systems damaged during the near-record flooding that occurred in June.

The letter asks that FEMA address what the lawmakers say are “inaccurate” damage assessments resulting from a “flawed” survey process. FEMA has conducted two assessments of the flood-damaged infrastructure in Hidalgo and Cameron counties. The first assessment totaled $18 million in damage to roads and irrigation systems. The second, which came at the request of county leaders, found $20 million in damage. Both figures are well under the $36.7 million threshold to qualify for federal grant funding.

The letter was signed by the state’s two senators and all three of the Valley’s congressmen.

Related posts:

  1. CNN Chief Criticizes Trump For Attacks On Media
Related Posts
Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360

Court Agrees To Accelerate Mission Mayor Election Dispute

jsalinas 0
MIGRANT CARAVAN

Migrants Set Out Again On Effort To Reach US

jsalinas 0
Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis

Mattis Expected To Send Hundreds Of Troops To Border

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video