Valley Congressman Vela, Gonzalez To Boycott Trump Inauguration
Valley Congressman Vela, Gonzalez To Boycott Trump Inauguration

Valley Congressman Vela, Gonzalez To Boycott Trump Inauguration

Two Valley congressmen have joined the more than 60 other Democrats in Congress in a boycott of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Filemon Vela of Brownsville and Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen Thursday said they will stay away from the inaugural ceremonies. Both pointed to Trump’s failure to appoint any Hispanics to his Cabinet. But Vela says he was also motivated to boycott after seeing some inaugural attendees yell racial smears at a group of migrant students from his District 34 who were visiting Washington DC.

Vela says it’s that kind of atmosphere that Trump has fomented by his own anti-immigrant remarks he’s made throughout his campaign. Vela and Gonzalez bring to five the number of Texas Democratic congressmembers who will not attend the inauguration.

