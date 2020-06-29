Valley Congressmen Call For National Guard Help With Current COVID-19 Crisis

The growing COVID-19 health crisis in the Rio Grande Valley is prompting two of the region’s congressmen to call for the state to begin preparing contingency plans to ensure there’s enough hospital space for the fast-growing number of patients.

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez and Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela Monday urged Governor Greg Abbott to assign National Guard soldiers to assist local health care personnel.

The congressmen say now is the time to plan for preparing alternative medical sites and setting up field hospitals to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis. Gonzalez and Vela are asking that the national guard troops currently assigned to border security duties be shifted to provide medical support.