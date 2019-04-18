Valley Congressmen Call For Returning CBP Agents To Their Home Stations

Trucks wait to cross the border with the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Reassignments of border inspectors at land crossings with Mexico have exacerbated wait times for truckers. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

Trucks wait to cross the border with the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Reassignments of border inspectors at land crossings with Mexico have exacerbated wait times for truckers. (AP Photo/Christian Torres)

The Rio Grande Valley’s three congressmen are demanding the immediate return of reassigned CBP officers to their regular stations at border ports of entry.

The trio Thursday called for Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to, quote – reassess all appropriate personnel – back to their normal roles. The officers, several weeks ago, were pulled off their inspection stations to assist Border Patrol agents with processing Central American migrants who continue to stream across the border.

However, the lack of personnel at the international bridges has led to travel delays reaching 22 hours. Thursday, Congressmen Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, and Filemon Vela issued a joint statement stressing the economic importance of processing trade and commerce. The statement added that border leaders have repeatedly offered several realistic solutions for easing the situation, but they have fallen on deaf ears in the White House.