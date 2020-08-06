Valley Congressmen Criticize Decision To Cut Census Count Short

Two Rio Grande Valley congressmen are blasting the decision to cut short the 2020 Census count, saying it’ll be devastating for South Texas.

Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen and Filemon Vela of Brownsville say the move hits particularly hard in regions like the Valley. They say President Trump’s policies have made undocumented immigrants afraid to participate in the count, plus the coronavirus pandemic is making it even more difficult to reach low-income communities. The result, the congressmen say, will be a severe undercount of the Valley’s population, and in turn an underfunding of key resources.

In a letter, Gonzalez and Vela urge Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham to allow the self-response and non-response follow-up to continue through the end of October as originally planned.