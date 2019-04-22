Valley Congressmen Propose Bill Addressing Migrant Push Factor

The Valley’s three congressmen are joining together again in another effort to slow the flow of Central American asylum-seekers across the U.S. southern border. The trio has introduced a bill that would expand refugee processing within the country of origin.

Under the proposed Border and Refugee Assistance Act, families and minors from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras would be eligible to apply for protections within their home country. Congressmen Filemon Vela, Vicente Gonzalez, and Henry Cuellar say the bill addresses one of the push factors that bring migrants north, and it will help reduce the giant backlog of cases pending in U.S. immigration courts.

The proposal comes shortly after the three congressmen called for the immediate return of reassigned CBP officers to their usual inspection stations to ease the massive travel delays. Commercial truckers have said they’ve been waiting 8 hours or longer to cross international bridges because of the lack of CBP inspectors at the ports of entry.