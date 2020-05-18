Valley Congressmen Propose Legislation To Protect Land From Border Wall

Two Valley congressmen have filed legislation that could disrupt plans to build a new border wall through Starr County. The measure by Representatives Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez would authorize a study into designating the Los Caminos del Rio region as a National Heritage Area.

The designation would qualify the region for federal funding to preserve natural and historic resources, and provide a boost for local economies. But in an interview with BorderReport.com, Gonzalez says he hopes the designation could also alter border wall construction plans in Starr County. Those plans are to waive environmental laws in order to expedite the construction of 15 miles of border wall through several Starr County towns, including Roma, where officials say the project would destroy the Roma Bluffs tourist attraction.