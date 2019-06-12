Valley Congressmen Protect Historic Cemeteries From Border Wall

The Rio Grande Valley’s three congressmen have secured language in the Homeland Security appropriations bill that would stop any border wall construction through historic cemeteries in the region.

The language was added to ensure no border wall or fencing would be built through two historic cemeteries south of San Juan – the Eli Jackson Cemetery and the Jackson Ranch Church Cemetery The proposed path of a new border wall showed burial sites could have been unearthed in the construction.

The local politicians have previously been successful in prohibiting wall construction through other historical and environmentally sensitive areas including La Lomita Park, Bentsen State Park, the National Butterfly Center, and the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.