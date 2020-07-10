Valley Congressmen Urge Federal Assistance In Local Coronavirus Crisis

Saying the Rio Grande Valley has reached a make-or-break point in the coronavirus crisis, the Valley’s congressional delegation is formally requesting federal support as local hospitals see a never-ending stream of COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the delegation says the Valley’s health care system is in urgent need of medical equipment and medical facilities.

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela says health care personnel are overstretched and working overtime to save lives but don’t have the resources to meet the demands.

The letter specifically asks for personal protection equipment for hospital staff, and oxygen, ventilators, and dialysis machines for patients. It also states the need for a field hospital. The letter was drafted by McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, and signed by Congressmen Vela and Henry Cuellar along with Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.