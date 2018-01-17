Home LOCAL Valley Continues To Feel The Impact Of A Deep Freeze
We’ll be busting out of this deep freeze later today, but for now, the Rio Grande Valley remains under a freeze warning. Temperatures overnight dipped below the freezing mark in some areas of the Valley and with the scattered rain, ice began forming on some bridges and overpasses, and the big McAllen-Pharr-Edinburg interchange – the I-2, I-69-C interchange, was shut down late last night, as was the I-2, I-69-E overpass near Harlingen. Both remain shut down this morning. Meanwhile, if you’re flying out of the Valley this morning, airport officials say check the status of your flight. Houston is still feeling the impact of the winter storm that hit much of Texas yesterday, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights out of Houston. Also, the frigid cold has prompted many school districts and some colleges in the Valley to cancel or delay classes as a result. You can get that list on our 710 KURV web page or our Facebook page.

