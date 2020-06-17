Valley Continues To See Record Numbers Of Coronavirus Cases

For the second straight day, 3 more Valley residents who had become infected with the coronavirus died from the disease. Cameron County officials say a 61-year-old Brownsville man succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 45. Hidalgo County officials say the disease claimed the lives of two women, one in her 70’s and one in her 40’s, both from Mission. That grows the death toll to 17. Across the Valley, 65 residents have died from the respiratory disease.

Both counties also continue to see huge spikes in the number of coronavirus cases. 58 more people in Cameron County learned they had contracted the virus Tuesday. And in Hidalgo County, tests came back positive for 143 people. County Judge Richard Cortez, in a Facebook Live briefing Tuesday, says the Valley is in a war against this virus and its residents are the soldiers:

CV CORTEZ1 :20…spreads very very easily

Cortez says the danger is that the large numbers of younger people who are contracting the virus but not feeling symptoms will spread it to older relatives, and the fear remains that local hospitals will become overtaxed, and many more people will die from the disease.