Valley Corrupt Cop Hit With More Than 10-Year Prison Sentence

A former Valley cop who also worked the wrong side of the law will spend the next nearly 11 years in prison.

Juan Fernando Mata heard his punishment today, four months after pleading guilty to a marijuana conspiracy charge. The former Donna school district police officer was found to have been working with a local drug trafficking group. Prosecutors say Mata helped them steal narcotics by conducting fake traffic stops on other smugglers.

The 40-year-old Mata had been named in a superceding indictment along with 19 other people, including former Hidalgo County court bailiff Oscar De La Cruz. De La Cruz has also pleaded guilty to a similar charge but has not yet been sentenced.