Valley Democrat Comes Out In Support Of Texas “Bathroom Bill”

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has secured the support of one Senate Democrat for his so-called bathroom bill.

Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio came out in support of the bill Monday morning, telling reporters he believes the measure respects religious liberty and individual morality. Lucio also says individual school districts should manage and accommodate differences among students in a way that’s respectful to diverse identities.

Senate Bill 6 requires transgendered people in public schools, universities, and buildings to use the bathrooms of their “biological sex.” A hearing on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday.