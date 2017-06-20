Home LOCAL Valley Democratic Legislators Seen As Mostly Moderate To Conservative
Valley Democratic Legislators Seen As Mostly Moderate To Conservative
Valley Democratic Legislators Seen As Mostly Moderate To Conservative

Valley Democratic Legislators Seen As Mostly Moderate To Conservative

Neither too left nor too right. A new ranking of all Texas legislators based on their political leanings puts the Rio Grande Valley’s lawmakers pretty much in the middle.

The rankings are drawn from their roll call votes during the 2017 session. The list shows our two senators, Eddie Lucio and Juan Hinojosa, as the two most conservative Democrats in the state Senate. Both are ranked just below a group of moderate Republicans. In the House, all eight Valley representatives are ranked in a group of mostly moderate Democrats, with Ryan Guillen sitting closest to the Republicans and Armando Martinez sitting closest to the group of liberal Democrats.

The rankings were compiled by Mark Jones, a political science fellow at the Baker Institute at Rice University.

Meanwhile, the Rio Grande Valley’s legislators are neither the best nor the worst.  No Valley lawmaker made it on the new Texas Monthly magazine list of the 10 best and worst state legislators.

The magazine compiles the list after every legislative session, but apparently neither Valley senator nor any of the eight House members stood out or made enough of an impact – good or bad – to get on the list.

