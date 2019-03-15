Valley Emergency Dispatch Operations Concentrating In Weslaco

Valley community emergency dispatchers are congregating at a central location in Weslaco.
The Regional Communications Center in Weslaco is becoming home base for dispatchers from Mercedes and other cities. Mercedes Fire Chief Tommy Ureste says having community dispatchers to handle emergency calls under the same roof expedites coordination in cases where multiple agency collaboration is required.
Mercedes, San Juan, Donna and Weslaco dispatchers so far will be working in the same facility.
