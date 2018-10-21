Home LOCAL Valley Employment Grows For Third Month In A Row
LOCAL
The Rio Grande Valley is seeing a third straight month of more jobs. The unemployment rate fell in September 4-tenths of a percent in both metro areas of the Valley. The drop brought the jobless rate down to 6-point-2 percent in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area, and down to 5-point-7 percent in the Brownsville-Harlingen area.

Statewide, unemployment dipped another tenth of a percent, hitting 3-point-8 percent – the lowest it’s been in 40 years. The September Texas Workforce Commission numbers show hiring in 8 of the 11 economic industries watched by the state. The largest job growth occurred in the Financial Activities sector. The Construction industry added the second largest amount of jobs.

