Valley Entities To Receive More Than $1 Million In Migrant Reimbursement Funds

Rio Grande Valley cities and non-governmental organizations are being federally reimbursed more than $1 million for the humanitarian care they’ve provided to migrants who’ve been streaming across the border. The long-awaited reimbursements were announced Friday by Texas Senator John Cornyn and South Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar.

A total of nearly $3 million is being awarded to cities and charities across the state, with about $1.3 million of that coming to entities in Cameron and Hidalgo counties. The biggest share of the reimbursement money is being provided to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which will receive more than $600,000.

Catholic Charities, under the direction of Sister Norma Pimentel, has spearheaded the humanitarian care since the mostly Central American migrants began arriving in large numbers in 2014. The funds are being awarded under the government’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program.