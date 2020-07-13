Valley Epidemiologist Says Some COVID-19 Tests Don’t Work

A Valley Epidemiologist says some kinds of COVID-19 tests being conducted don’t actually work.

Valley Morning Star reported Sunday that Doctor Joseph McCormick, who founded the UTHealth School of Public Health in Brownsville says the rapid antigen and antibody tests offered at some clinics and pharmacies aren’t reliable. He says some people who get a negative result actually have the disease and can still be carriers and infect others.

He says the only truly reliable test is the PCR or polymerase chain reaction test which is where a swab gathers nasal fluid and the test results come back several days later.