Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance

Residents whose property was damaged during last month’s flooding are being given 60 days to apply for federal financial assistance.

Hidalgo and Cameron counties were declared federal disaster areas late last week – clearing the way for flood victims to receive grants or low-interest loans to help pay for repairs to homes and businesses. FEMA has now opened a 60-day window for victims to register for the financial assistance. When you do, you’ll be contacted by a FEMA representative to schedule an inspection of your flood-damaged property.

The deadline to apply is September 6th. Local officials are urging anyone who suffered property damage to file an application. You can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or you can call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362.