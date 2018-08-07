Valley Flood Victims Urged To Apply For Federal Disaster Aid

Home and business owners can now apply for federal financial assistance to repair their properties that were damaged during the massive flooding that ravaged the Valley June 20th and 21st.

President Trump late Friday declared Hidalgo and Cameron counties federal disaster areas – more than two weeks after the storm-caused flooding. Disaster relief includes grants to help pay for repairs to homes and businesses, for temporary housing, for rent, and other related needs.

Local officials are urging anyone who suffered property damage from last month’s flooding to register with FEMA for the federal disaster aid. You will then receive an application from the Small Business Administration. Once you fill out the application, an inspector will come to your home or business.

You can register online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by phone by calling 800-621-3362.