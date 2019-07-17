Valley Granted Federal Disaster Declaration

A federal disaster declaration has been issued for the three counties in the Rio Grande Valley hit with the near-record flooding that occurred following the torrential thunderstorms a little less than a month ago.

President Trump Wednesday granted a request by Governor Greg Abbott for the disaster declaration for Willacy, Cameron, and Hidalgo counties. The declaration makes flood victims in the three counties eligible for various forms of federal financial assistance to help rebuild and recover.

Individual aid includes up to $34,000 per household. It’s still unclear exactly how many homes and businesses suffered flood damage, also the dollar amount of the damage that has occurred.