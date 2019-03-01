Valley Health Care Fraud Suspects Make First Court Appearance

Two people indicted for Medicaid fraud are back behind bars after making their initial appearances in federal court in McAllen.

A federal magistrate read the seven charges that have been filed against both 46-year-old Everado Villareal and 38-year-old Delilah Rae Robles. Prosecutors say the two conspired to submit falsified reimbursement claims for medical equipment supplies that were never delivered to patients.

Villareal was the owner and operator of the now-defunct Durable Medical Supply Depot in Elsa, and Robles was employed as a biller. Both were ordered jailed until next Tuesday when a judge will determine whether to grant bond.