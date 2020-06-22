Valley Health Officials, Hospitals Sound Alarm As Covid-19 Cases Mount

Elected leaders and health experts in Cameron County are warning that the current spike in coronavirus cases is not sustainable and could soon overwhelm hospitals in the county.

After flattening the curve during the shelter-at-home restrictions, Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo says the curve has taken a sudden turn upward since Memorial Day. He also says the positivity rate – which compares the number of positive cases to the number of tests conducted – has jumped to over 40 percent from a pre-Memorial Day rate of around 8 percent.

Castillo says the recent spike in COVID-19 cases is due mostly to people in their 20’s and 30’s contracting it somewhere in the community, then spreading it among themselves as well as their family members.