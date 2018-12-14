Home LOCAL Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam
Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam
Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam

Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam

30 years in prison. That’s the sentence slapped against the owner of a Mission home construction company who ripped off dozens of customers in a home building scam.   The punishment against 41-year-old Adelina Briseno coming about a week-and-a-half after she pleaded guilty to a property theft charge.

Briseno had been arrested in April of last year following an investigation that found her homebuilding company was demanding large deposits from its mostly Spanish-speaking customers, but then never finishing their homes, and failing to return their money.

The investigation turned up almost four dozen victims. Also as part of Briseno’s sentence, she was ordered to pay back the nearly $1 million stolen from the victims over the 3-year period.

