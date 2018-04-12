Home LOCAL Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam
Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam
LOCAL
0

Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam

0
0
GUILTY PLEA
now viewing

Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam

HARLINGEN POLICE DEPT
now playing

Harlingen Police Chief Announces Retirement

Jeffrey Epstein
now playing

Wealthy Sex Offender Settles Suit, Averting Victim Testimony

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
now playing

US To Suspend Arms Pact Over Russia's 'cheating'

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks

PARIS RIOTS
now playing

Macron Visits Building Torched By Protesters

CYBER ATTACK
now playing

GOP Campaign Committee Reports 'cyber intrusion'

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush
now playing

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
now playing

Elderly Man Accused Of Getting 12-Year-Old Pregnant

GEORGE H W BUSH MEMORIAM
now playing

Texas A&M Shutting Down Thursday For Bush Burial

WINTER WEATHER ICE AUTO COLD WEATHER
now playing

Snow And Ice Expected In Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas

Photo courtesy of Hidalgo county sheriff’s dept.

A co-owner of a Mission home construction company has pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of property in connection with a home building scam that targeted and ripped off Spanish-speaking customers. 41-year-old Adelina Briseno made the admission in exchange for prosecutors dropping the same charge against her daughter.

Briseno and her 23-year-old daughter Alejandra, who together owned Briseno Construction, had been hit with numerous theft charges last year. The charges followed an investigation that found the company demanded deposits of up to 60 percent, but then stopped work on customers’ homes and kept their money.

Investigators say as many as four dozen people were scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a 3-year period.

Related posts:

  1. Palm Valley Police Chief Arrested
  2. UT-RGV Sets Foot In The Mid Valley
  3. Federal Contract Awarded For Gate Construction On Valley Border Wall
Related Posts
HARLINGEN POLICE DEPT

Harlingen Police Chief Announces Retirement

jsalinas 0
BUS CRASH STARTED IN BROWNSVILLE ON WAY TO KICAPOOH

Driver Fatigue Contributed To Deadly Bus Crash

jsalinas 0
Border+patrol33

3 Apparent Illegal Crossers Found Dead

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video