Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam

A co-owner of a Mission home construction company has pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of property in connection with a home building scam that targeted and ripped off Spanish-speaking customers. 41-year-old Adelina Briseno made the admission in exchange for prosecutors dropping the same charge against her daughter.

Briseno and her 23-year-old daughter Alejandra, who together owned Briseno Construction, had been hit with numerous theft charges last year. The charges followed an investigation that found the company demanded deposits of up to 60 percent, but then stopped work on customers’ homes and kept their money.

Investigators say as many as four dozen people were scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a 3-year period.