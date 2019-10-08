Valley Law Firm Sues Walmart On Behalf Of Valley Man Killed In El Paso Massacre

A Rio Grande Valley law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a former Valley man who was killed in the August 3rd shooting spree at an El Paso Walmart. The wrongful death suit is being brought by the family of Leonardo Campos, a native of Pharr, who was one of the 22 Walmart shoppers shot and killed, allegedly by a white supremacist gunman.

The family is represented by the McAllen-based Zambrano Law Firm, whose founder, Jesse Zambrano, was a high school friend of Campos. According to Texas Border Business, the lawsuit claims, among other things, that Walmart was negligent for failing to have security guards patrolling its Cielo Vista store.

Campos was a 1996 graduate of PSJA High School and had moved from the Valley to El Paso about six years ago.