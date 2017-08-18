Home LOCAL Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking Gets Bond
Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking Gets Bond
Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking Gets Bond

Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking Gets Bond

Geovani Hernandez

A McAllen federal magistrate has granted a 100-thousand dollar bond for one-time Hidalgo County sheriff’s candidate Geovani Hernandez in connection with his drug trafficking case.

Friday’s detention hearing came almost a week after Hernandez was arrested on a charge of possessing with intending to distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say Hernandez, who was a sergeant with the Progreso Police department, agreed to provide police protection for a vehicle he was told would be hauling cocaine through the Progreso area, in exchange for 5-thousand dollars in cash. The 43-year-old Hernandez was expected to be released from federal custody later Friday.

