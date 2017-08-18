Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking Gets Bond

A McAllen federal magistrate has granted a 100-thousand dollar bond for one-time Hidalgo County sheriff’s candidate Geovani Hernandez in connection with his drug trafficking case.

Friday’s detention hearing came almost a week after Hernandez was arrested on a charge of possessing with intending to distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say Hernandez, who was a sergeant with the Progreso Police department, agreed to provide police protection for a vehicle he was told would be hauling cocaine through the Progreso area, in exchange for 5-thousand dollars in cash. The 43-year-old Hernandez was expected to be released from federal custody later Friday.