Valley Lawmaker Files Bill To Criminalize What Some Consider A New Year's Tradition
Valley Lawmaker Files Bill To Criminalize What Some Consider A New Year's Tradition

Valley Lawmaker Files Bill To Criminalize What Some Consider A New Year’s Tradition

A bill that would criminalize celebratory gunfire has been filed in the Texas Legislature – and it’s probably no surprise as to who wrote it. Weslaco Representative Armando Martinez this week filed HB 2583 which would make it a Class A misdemeanor to fire a gun into the air to, for instance, ring in the new year. If someone was wounded or killed by a stray bullet, the charge would become a first-degree felony.

Martinez, himself, was struck on the top of his head by a falling bullet this past New Year’s Eve. The bullet lodged just above his brain and Martinez had to be hospitalized so doctors could remove it. Two people in Starr County were also wounded by bullets that had been fired into the air this past New Year’s Eve.

