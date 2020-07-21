Valley Leaders Express Urgent Need For Help In Video Conference With Governor Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott is promising the state will continue to provide resources to support the Rio Grande Valley’s fight against a spreading coronavirus that has caused the number of deaths to quadruple over the past two weeks.

Abbott made his remarks during virtual meetings Tuesday with local elected leaders, emergency managers, and hospital executives from Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino says he expressed the urgency of the ongoing need for equipment and personnel to alleviate problems hospitals are having keeping up with the constant stream of COVID-19 patients. And he again asked the governor to allow local leaders to make their own decisions to help slow the spread of the virus.