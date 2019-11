A federal jury says a Valley man and two others are guilty of health care fraud. This week, Henry McInnis of McAllen, Rodney Mesquias of San Antonio and Francisco Pena of Laredo were convicted on charges of health care fraud and money laundering in the case involving a Texas health care provider with which the three were associated. U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera assigned sentencing for the three in June of next year.