Valley Man Charged In 3-Year-Old Murder
Jesus Daniel Romero Garcia

A Valley man wanted for shooting his two brothers-in-law almost three years ago is now behind bars. 38-year-old Jesus Daniel Romero Garcia had been sought since June of 2014 when he was accused of shooting Edgar Osbaldo Zavala and Jose Jesus Zavala.  Edgar was killed.

This past weekend, Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled a vehicle over, learned that the driver was Romero and booked him on charges of murder and aggravated assault. He’s being held on bonds totaling 1-point-1 million dollars.

 

Photo courtesy of The Monitor

