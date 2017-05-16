Home LOCAL Valley Man, Woman Charged In IBC Bank Heist
The two suspects arrested after a McAllen bank robbery Monday have been formally charged with the crime. 46-year-old Gilberto Lopez of Edinburg and 37-year-old Elida Decker of Alamo were arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree robbery.

McAllen police say it was Lopez who walked into the IBC bank at 10th and Jonquil, demanded money, and fled in a waiting vehicle, with Decker believed to be behind the wheel.

About a half-hour later, police got a report of a vehicle crash on Expressway 83 in Pharr, and determined that the car was the one that sped away from the bank. Lopez and Decker were detained. It’s not clear if police recovered the stolen money.

Photos courtesy of McAllen Police Dept.

 

