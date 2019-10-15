Valley Motel Owner Pleads Not Guilty In Weslaco Motel Bribery Scheme

The owner of several motels in Hidalgo County is denying charges stemming from a purported bribery scheme to build a Motel 6 in Weslaco. In McAllen federal court Tuesday, Sunil Wadhwani pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. The 56-year-old Wadhwani was arrested last week.

Federal prosecutors accuse him of paying thousands of dollars in bribes to ensure that the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation approved a development agreement for a $3 million Motel 6 back in 2013. Prosecutors say Wadhwani and at least one other defendant then devised a scheme to cover up the bribes.

Wadhwani remains free on $50,000 bond. The second defendant, Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla, turned himself in a day after Wadhwani’s arrest, and also remains free.