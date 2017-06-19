Home LOCAL Valley Mourning The Loss Of A Local Sailor Aboard USS Fitzgerald
Family and friends in the Valley are mourning the death of one of the seven sailors who lost his life in a collision between a Navy destroyer and a cargo ship off the coast of Japan late last week.

Noe Hernandez of Weslaco, Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class, died along with six other sailors when the Philippine cargo ship slammed into the USS Fitzgerald, striking a living quarters. Water came rushing in, the sailors became trapped, and drowned.

Officials say it’s likely the sailors were sleeping at the time. Several questions remain about the moments leading up to the collision, including a dispute over exactly what time it occurred, and why the cargo vessel made a U-turn less than an hour before the collision.

