Home LOCAL Valley Native Named UT Regent
Valley Native Named UT Regent
LOCAL
0

Valley Native Named UT Regent

0
0
Janiece Longoria
now viewing

Valley Native Named UT Regent

JOHNNY MANZIEL TWITTER TO TRUMP
now playing

Manziel Deletes Twitter Account After Advice To Trump

SHOOTING
now playing

2 Suspects Charged With Capital Murder After Mall Shooting

the rio grande valley map
now playing

Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week

OSCARS ACADEMY AWARDS
now playing

Seven First-Time Acting Nominees

CANCER RESEARCH
now playing

Dying From Cancer: Where You Live Could Determine Your Fate

Iraq Mosul
now playing

Iraqi PM: Eastern Mosul Is 'fully liberated'

NAFTA-1
now playing

Official: Mexico Could Leave NAFTA If Not Satisfied

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan Disagrees With Trump's Claim On Illegal Votes

Supreme Court Jury Secrecy
now playing

Trump Says He'll Announce Nominee Next Week

EPA environmentla protection agency
now playing

Trump Imposes Media Blackout At EPA

There will be a second Rio Grande Valley native sitting on the University of Texas Board of Regents. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Houston attorney Janiece Longoria to the 9-member governing body of the U-T System.

Longoria was born in McAllen and raised in Pharr, and is the daughter of the late state senator Raul Longoria. She joins Ernest Aliseda of McAllen as a Valley native on the U-T Board of Regents. Longoria was one of three new U-T regents appointed by Governor Abbott Monday, joining San Antonio businessman Rad Weaver and former state senator Kevin Eltife of Tyler. This is Longoria’s second stint as a U-T regent. In 2008, she was named to serve the three years remaining in the term of Robert Estrada.

Related posts:

  1. Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents
  2. Longtime Valley Senator Named ‘Border Texan Of The Year’
  3. Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week
  4. December Jobless Rate Jumps In The Rio Grande Valley
Related Posts
the rio grande valley map

Rio Grande Valley Playing Host To State Lawmakers This Week

jsalinas 0
police badge generic

Former Starr County Constable Is Back In His Old Post

jsalinas 0
u1_medicare-fraud

Feds Nab Palmhurst Doctor In Medicare Fraud Scheme

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video