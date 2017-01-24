Valley Native Named UT Regent

There will be a second Rio Grande Valley native sitting on the University of Texas Board of Regents. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Houston attorney Janiece Longoria to the 9-member governing body of the U-T System.

Longoria was born in McAllen and raised in Pharr, and is the daughter of the late state senator Raul Longoria. She joins Ernest Aliseda of McAllen as a Valley native on the U-T Board of Regents. Longoria was one of three new U-T regents appointed by Governor Abbott Monday, joining San Antonio businessman Rad Weaver and former state senator Kevin Eltife of Tyler. This is Longoria’s second stint as a U-T regent. In 2008, she was named to serve the three years remaining in the term of Robert Estrada.