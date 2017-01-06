Valley Navy Veterans Welcome Arrival Of The USS Independence

A once-famous warship sailed into the lower Gulf Coast this afternoon, ending a 2-and-a-half month journey to its final destination – a ship-breaking firm at the Port of Brownsville.

The USS Independence arrived Thursday afternoon – the massive aircraft carrier being pulled through the Brazos-Santiago Pass at around 2 on its way into the Brownsville Ship Channel and to International Shipbreaking Limited. The company won the Navy’s 6 million dollar contract to scrap and recycle the massive 60-thousand ton vessel.

A brief ceremony to honor the veterans who served aboard the Independence was held at Dolphin Cove at Isla Blanca Park. The USS Independence launched in 1958 and spent 40 years in service before being decommissioned in 1998.