Valley Physician Nabbed In Massive Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Valley doctor is in federal custody, accused of enriching himself through a scheme to rip off the health care system by purposely misdiagnosing patients.

Doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada is charged for his role in a $240 million health care fraud and money laundering scheme. Zamora-Quezada is accused in a 7-count indictment of falsely diagnosing patients, conducting a battery of unnecessary medical procedures, then billing Medicare and Medicaid for the fraudulent treatments. Investigators say Zamora-Quezada used his ill-gotten profits to fund a lavish lifestyle that included a private jet, luxury cars, and posh real estate investments in South Texas and Mexico.

The 61-year-old physician heard the charges against him during his initial federal court appearance Monday. He is to return Tuesday to learn if the judge will grant him bond.

Meanwhile, the FBI is working to identify additional victims, and is asking anyone who was a patient of Zamora-Quezada from January of 2000 through this month to contact the FBI. You can send an email to ZamoraPatient@fbi.gov, or call the FBI victim’s hotline at 1-833-432-4873.

