Valley Police Sergeant Charged With Drug Trafficking
Valley Police Sergeant Charged With Drug Trafficking

A former La Joya police chief and Hidalgo County sheriff’s candidate is in federal custody – charged in connection with a drug trafficking case.

Giovani Hernandez, who currently is a sergeant with the Progreso Police Department, made his initial court appearance today to hear the charge, two days after he was arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, Hernandez is accused of taking a cash payment to provide police protection for a vehicle believed to be hauling illegal drugs through the Progreso area.

The 43-year-old Hernandez will remain behind bars until his detention hearing Friday when a magistrate will decide whether to grant a bond.

