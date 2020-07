One Valley resident is helping raise funds for busy restaurant servers. Clarissa Ruiz says she was inspired to help after talking with friends who are servers who say the curbside pick up business is vigorous, but tips are down compared to inside dining. To compensate, Ruiz has started a fundraiser for tips.

In a social media post Monday, she says the effort is close to raising two-thousand dollars so far. Find out how to donate a tip at the RGV Serial Tipper Facebook page.