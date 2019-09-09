Valley Residents Being Urged To Apply For Current And Future Census Jobs

Canvassing for the 2020 Census has been underway for about a month in the Rio Grande Valley, and Census officials say jobs are still available.

The Census is continuing to hire address canvassers, as well as people who can be the door-knocking census takers beginning next spring. And the Bureau is strongly urging Valley residents to apply. Erika Reyna, the Project Manager for Hidalgo County’s Census Initiative, says it’s important to have local people in those jobs because they’re already familiar with the area.

The canvassers are currently walking neighborhoods and identifying and verifying new addresses ahead of the delivering of the 2020 Census questionnaire next March. To apply, log on to www.2020Census.gov/jobs.