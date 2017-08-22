Valley Residents Being Urged To Prepare For Possible Tropical System

Crews in Cameron and Hidalgo counties are clearing canals and drainage ditches of debris, testing water pumps, and preparing sand bags ahead of the likely re-formation of Tropical Storm Harvey.

National Weather Service forecasters in Brownsville predict remnants of Harvey will regenerate in the Bay of Campeche sometime Wednesday, and head northwest. At this time, some computer models show the expected storm tracking toward Deep South Texas, with the Valley beginning to feel the effects by Thursday night. But other models show that anywhere from Corpus Christi to Galveston is a possible strike point.

Cameron County emergency management officials are telling folks on South Padre Island to prepare for possible impacts, such as storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rains.