Valley Residents Can Now Call Lyft If They Need A Lift
Valley Residents Can Now Call Lyft If They Need A Lift

Valley Residents Can Now Call Lyft If They Need A Lift

Lyft has launched in the Rio Grande Valley. The ride-hailing company is now operating in McAllen, Edinburg, and Harlingen – three of the 10 cities it added today – putting Lyft now in 300 cities across the U.S.

The ride-hailing app is trying to capitalize on the problems surrounding Uber, the number one rideshare provider. Uber has been suffering recently amid revelations of sexual harassment within its workforce and a viral video showing Uber CEO Travis Kalanick berating and cursing at an Uber driver. Lyft has expanded into 100 markets since the first of the year.

