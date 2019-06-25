Valley Residents Cleaning Up, Drying Out From Last Night’s Damaging Thunderstorms

One year after folks across the Valley were struggling to recover from historic rainfall, many of those same areas are trying to dry out from another major rainstorm last night. Persistent bands of rain over areas of eastern Hidalgo County, western Cameron County, and southern Willacy County brought anywhere from 6 inches to a foot of water. The storms produced damaging winds as well. Possible straightline winds flipped over and destroyed several mobile homes in the Monte Alto area, north of Edcouch-Elsa, and first responders were busy handling numerous emergency calls from across the Delta area. The gym at Monte Alto Elementary School has been turned into a shelter for those needing it. There have been no reports of major injuries. Many streets and rural roads in the Delta and in the area between Raymondville and Harlingen remain flooded from the torrential rains and are still closed this morning.